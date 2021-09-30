Dubai’s Expo opens, bringing first World Fair to the Mideast

AP National Business

By AYA BATRAWY and ISABEL DEBRE

Associated Press

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — After eight years of planning and billions of dollars in spending, the Middle East’s first ever World Fair opens in Dubai. The emirate hopes the months-long extravaganza that opens to the public Friday draws both visitors and global attention, and as crucially stimulates its tourism-driven economy. Organizers say 192 nations are represented at the expo. This year’s EXPO 2020 is happening amid a global pandemic and it’s unclear how many tourists will visit after the exhibition was delayed a year due to the coronavirus. Attractions include a replica of the U.S.-made Falcon X rocket, a real royal Egyptian mummy and a towering 3-D replica of Michelangelo’s David.