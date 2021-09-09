After exiting Brazil, Ford pulls plug on production in India

AP National Business

By MICHELLE CHAPMAN

AP Business Writer

Ford is ending auto production in India after logging accumulated operating losses of more than $2 billion over the past 10 years. An end to production in India comes less than a year after Ford said it would close its three plants in Brazil, ceasing operations in a country where it had operated since 1919. Closing plants in India will lead to job losses of about 4,000, the company said in a filing Thursday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. New CEO Jim Farley signaled almost immediately after taking the top job at Ford last year that the company was taking another look at countries with fast-growing economies that had been expected to drive sales for the Detroit automaker.