Honolulu to require vaccine or negative test at restaurants

AP National Business

By AUDREY McAVOY

Associated Press

HONOLULU (AP) — The mayor of Honolulu says the city will soon require patrons of restaurants, bars, museums, theaters and other establishments to show proof of vaccination or a recent negative test for COVID-19. The rule takes effect on Sept. 13 and is aimed at helping the city beat back a surge in cases from the highly contagious delta variant. Honolulu joins other cities such as New Orleans and New York that have implemented similar requirements. Children under the age of 12 will be exempt. Employees of the establishments will have to show proof of vaccination or undergo weekly testing. Businesses that don’t comply could be fined or shut down.