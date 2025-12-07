Gallup & Striblings Orchids sell plenty of Poinsettias, too

CARPINTERIA, Calif. (KEYT) Poinsettias now come in a rainbow of colors.

Gallup & Stribling Orchids in Carpinteria may be known for its orchids but it has a dozen colorful poinsettias to choose from this holiday season.

Their leaves are shades of yellow, peach, pink, white and red.

Owner Alex Van Wingerden is happy to tell customers how to take care of them.

"I think it is just a matter of giving them a sufficient amount of water, not too much, not too little, so, the biggest point is to just try to feel with your hands the moisture in the pot, make sure it doesn't feel very dry, if it starts to feel dry start to water it once a week, at this time of the year the poinsettias already starting to slow down its growth ,so it doesn't need a lot of excess moisture or water so usually just once a week on a typical sunny warm week would be sufficient," said Van Wingerdon.

He enjoys seeing customers buy holiday plants.

"Bringing in Christmas in with the poinsettias is always an enjoyable part of farming and as far as our potted plant program, it's been a lot of Christmas spirit, we have had some workshops here at our store where we are visiting right now and a lot of people have been very happy to either work with us to make wreaths, see are poinsettias or our orchids which is always a staple year around, " said Van Wingerden, "So, either way we have seen a lot of people coming in really trying to welcome ni the season so it has been very nice."

Van Wingerden said he still favors the traditional red poinsettias.

Right now, the store is having a buy one get one free sale on some red poinsettias.

Gallup & Stribline Orchids got its name from father and son Emmet and Gary Gallup and horticulturalist Aleck Stribling in the 1950s.

Since then growers have created a variety of colors.

For more information visit https://gallop-stribling.com