Student Engineers Reinvent Downtown Workspace to Serve Santa Barbara Groups



SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Two Dos Pueblos High School graduates built moveable, soundproof dividers to help Santa Barbara’s Workzones better host local events.

The project was part of a summer internship program giving students hands-on engineering experience in a real-world setting.

Workzones had lacked flexible infrastructure for its large event venue, and the dividers provide a practical solution for meetings, workshops, and community gatherings.

Leaders say the project highlights how local youth can make meaningful contributions to community spaces.

Both students are now heading off to college after seeing their work put into immediate use.

