Many Business Signs in Santa Barbara Will Be Coming Down Under a New Ordinance

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Business owners who routinely place signs in the walkways, sidewalks and landscaping around the city of Santa Barbara, in unapproved sites, could find them gone in a flash under a newly upgraded ordinance in Santa Barbara.

The city's Ordinance Committee and City Council have both spend countless hours reviewing the changes in collaboration with the city staff, including the city attorney's office.

Free speech expression is allowed, but sign placement is the main issue.

The city has had these rules for years, but enforcement has been limited. This includes electronic signs that do not get an approval and also signs that do not comply with size rules.

The biggest issue is the signs placed anywhere in the walkways – for example, the busy downtown corridor. They can be trip and fall hazards. They can block the walkway if they are in an area with limited space or other items using the space such as tables, chairs and planters. They can also change the available space and create a violation of ADA laws.

As firm as the city has been on the rules, it has been criticized for lack of enforcement, which the council wants to see stepped up.

The bottom line to the rules when it comes to promoting businesses is the signs can not be more than 42 inches tall and they must be free standing outside of the sidewalk. They can not be tied or chained to city posts or trees.

Some street food vendors have been using the city's large decorative pots at downtown intersections for their operations including signs and menu boards.

With Old Spanish Days coming, there is always an increase in signs promoting festive beverages, some that are out of compliance.

Realtors have worked with the city on placing their signs for directional purposes but not in the ADA ramps on sidewalk corners.

Signs that don't meet the rules can be taken immediately and stored for three months. If they are not claimed they can be trashed.

