Special anniversary grants handed out for the 33rd year by Montecito Bank & Trust

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Anniversary grants have been awarded by Montecito Bank & Trust to non-profits and school programs in Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties.

The special event took place Wednesday night in the bank's downtown Santa Barbara building.

Videos of each of the winners were played and a representative was on hand to thank the bank and employees.

This is the 33rd year for the grants of $5,000, each to the recipients.

They included music programs, animal care, senior services, and nutrition programs.

The winners were hand selected by staff members for the honor.

Overall the bank is celebrating its 50th year.

In addition to the ten honorees there is a special Jerry Parent Anniversary Grant Legacy Award. It recognizes organizations that create sustainable change and positive impact in making communities better places to live and work. That winner was Many Mansions in Ventura County. It is a non-profit organization that provides affordable housing to low-income residents of Southern California.



This year's winners of the anniversary grants are:

C.A.R.E.4Paws

CALM

Explore Ecology

Friendship Adult Day Care Center

Olive Crest's Hope Refuge

Mission Scholars

Peabody Charter School

Rooted Santa Barbara County

San Marcos High School Vocal Music Program

Santa Barbara Community Archives Project