Several county agencies will join together to address Illegal Street Kitchens

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Illegal street kitchens will be the focus of a special task force by Santa Barbara County leaders.

This comes after months of citizen complaints to several departments and elected leaders in Santa Barbara County, including restaurant owners who say they are losing income when the kitchens are allowed to operate near their businesses.

Some photos of food service violations were shown to county officials including questionable storage areas. The county inspectors say hot food items they tested were not up to proper health limits and cold food items also failed testing in many cases.

Many of the street kitchens are packed in and out inside vans from the Los Angeles area, according to documents presented by the county.

The report by Third District Supervisor Joan Hartmann's Chief of Staff, Gina Fischer, showed an on-going frustration with enforcement measures that would stop the illegal kitchens or lead to the removal of their equipment.

The county says if they confiscate the food and kitchens they have to be stored and the county doesn't have the room. They also say at times, the vendors pack up and leave, then come back in another area.

The problems have been showing up in areas including Santa Barbara, the Goleta Valley, Lompoc, and the Santa Ynez Valley.

Bea Molina with the Milpas Eastside Business Association says she has been dealing with this issue for eight years without adequate support from the government.

The county says it is taking actions, but the efforts are often unsuccessful due to issues with the street kitchen workers failing to sign forms or provide necessary information. The District Attorney said some of the workers may be part of a "trafficking" operation and that could include a way to pay off a debt.

Supporters have said the food vendors they patronize offer lower prices and are open later hours than nearby restaurants.

Some businesses have said the unlicensed food vendors are costing licensed operations hundreds of dollars in sales a night.

The county is supporting a task force that will include agencies such as the Health Department, Fire Department, and Sheriff's department. A report will come back in six months.