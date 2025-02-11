New downtown Santa Barbara group will focus on Safety and Cleanliness

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara Downtown organization is going away and a new united group of business owners is ready to take on tasks to help improve the area.

The Benefit Improvement District has been supported by the majority of the property owners in the area. The borders are from Micheltorena St. to the underpass and from Anacapa St. to Chapala St.

Fees will be coming from a tax based on their size and together it is expected to bring in funding to pay for services that are currently going unaddressed.

It is expected to bring in more than $2 million a year.

That includes more power washing, cleaning overall, marketing, safety, and security. That will go beyond what the city is planning to provide but the moving parts have not been worked out.

What is confirmed is the commitment to get a new plan together and going forward.

The Santa Barbara City Council plans to vote today on eliminating the Downtown and Old Town Business Improvement Areas and support the Downtown Community Benefit Improvement District. That district would be run by a board under the Downtown Santa Barbara Business Improvement Association.

Ultimately, the work is expected to make downtown more appealing and economically successful for the business and guests coming into the area.