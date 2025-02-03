Fire victims with businesses find help at Central Coast coworking spaces

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Relocated fire victims from the Palisades and Eaton fires in the Los Angeles area are finding some relief at coworking spaces on the Central Coast.

At the Paseo Nuevo Mall Workzones Co-Founder, Pam Tanase, says, "we have had a couple of people come in who were impacted by both of the fires down in L.A. and we were happy to have them and welcome them."

It can stabilize their lives and business and keep the work flow going.

"Even if it is a few hours and take their mind off of all the other issues going on and stay focused because at the end of the day that is still something important," said Tanase.

Fire victims have been offered a complimentary co-working area and a discount on private office space. There's also a variety of work stations.

It creates a productive environment to get more done in less time alone, in a conference setting or a Zoom meeting. "So you have more bandwith to handle everything else that's going on in your life," said Tanase. "Especially if you are in a close quarters because you're not in your normal own home and to be able to have that time and separation it is really helpful for everyone."

One of the benefits of coming to a co-working location is you can meet many other people who might be able to help you with short term and long term issues.

The non-profit SCORE is a business mentoring. One member was ready to mentor and assist fire victims for free, and help them recover.

Tom Phillips said, "if someone comes up from L.A. or adamaged area it doesn't cost them anything just their time to take and we can help them figure out what to do."

A co-working space is also one of the better places to brainstorm critical solutions with people who may have experienced similar losses.

Phillips said, SCORE "can walk them through the steps and help them figure out a way to restart it, start it somewhere else restart it in L.A. and help them that way."

Co-working spaces have can be just the answer for someone trying to keep their business alive after a fire or any disaster, whether they are in the area they lived or working remotely.

Tanase said, "we're just happy to have a space that we can offer to to the community at large as well as anyone that has been impacted by the fires."