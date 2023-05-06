Free Comic Book Day keeps local comic book stores busy

SANTA BARBARA, VENTURA, Calif.-Comic book fans call the first Saturday in May their favorite day.

That's because its the industry's Free Comic Book Day.

Metro Entertainment in Santa Barbara appeared busy until closing time.

"It was such a blast, probably the best one we have had yet," said Metro Entertainment Manager Jim Tourville, "Every year I am always impressed by how many people in our community turn up for free comics and our storewide sale."

Metro Entertainment's Brandon Langford said some collectors stayed for the gaming events.

"Every Saturday we have Dungeons & Dragons, so right now we have about 20 people playing and still enjoying the sale."

Collectors also had a chance to visit more than one store.

Fans of Arsenal Comics & Games in Ventura and Newbury park attracted parents and their kids.

Matt Ybarra's son Ryland said they stopped by the Ventura store to check out the Ninja Turtle comics.

Arsenal Comics & Games owner looks forward to Free Comic Book Day all year.

"Comic books are my favorite form of storytelling, It is everyone's favorite form here and it the day we get to celebrate it and introduce people to our favorite medium," said Timmy Heague.

He said thousand of people visit each location and thousands of comic books are given out.

Some stores plan to continue giving out free comics on Sunday while supplies last.

For more information visit metro-entertainment.com or stores.comichub.com