Pismo Beach continues parklet program, other cities looking at future of outdoor dining

PISMO BEACH, Calif. -- Pismo Beach leaders recently approved an extension to its parklet program, deciding to allow restaurants to continue offering outdoor dining in public areas for several more months.

The temporary extension for parklets will run through Sept. 20, 2022.

The move comes as several other Central Coast cities are looking at future plans for their own parklet programs.

In Paso Robles, the city has ended its program, which like all other locations, allowed outdoor dining soon after the COVID-19 pandemic started in spring 2020.

However, in other places, like San Luis Obispo, city leaders are considering making its outdoor dining policy, which it as dubbed Open SLO, a permanent program.

Arroyo Grande and Grover Beach leaders are studying the issue and could also extend parklets to a permanent status.

In Pismo Beach, Mayor Ed Waage said the city will also consider making parklets into a permanent program, but will encounter regulatory hurdles to do so.

Since most of the city is within the California Coastal Commission jurisdiction, the city would have to gain approval from the state agency.

Waage mentioned the city will take up the issue later in the year closer to when the temporary extension ends at the end of September.