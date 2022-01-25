Santa Barbara City Council considers State Street emergency access during closure

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- The Santa Barbara City Council is considering staff recommendations to improve emergency access during the closure created by the city to help restaurants offer outdoor dining areas during the pandemic.

Santa Barbara Fire Marshal Ryan DiGuilio said fire trucks need 20 feet down the center of State Street to meet California Fire Codes. He said a straight line, rather than a serpentine line, offers better visibility during emergencies.

The council started hearing pubic comments after 5 p.m. and expects to hear a couple of hours of comments before taking a vote on a March 8, 2022 deadline set to clear the middle of the road for emergency access.

The Fire Marshal also said the Granada, the Balboa building and a property at 820 State St. needs full access for a fire truck and first responder response.

The city is also considering allowing the partial closure for another 22 months as long as fire trucks have ample access.

They are also talking about master plan changes that would welcome outdoor dining without hindering safety

The Santa Barbara City Council is also considering a staff recommendation that would require future Parklets to be portable . Portable Parklets could be removed withine 24 hours to allow parades to return to State Street at a later date.

The city staff calls those areas furniture zones.

We will have more on the issue tonight on the news.