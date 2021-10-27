Cox Charities awards $180,000 in grants to California nonprofits, including several on the Central Coast

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. - Cox Charities awarded a total of $180,000 in grants to 22 California nonprofits, including several on the Central and South Coasts.

Cox said these organizations were picked because they meet the needs of our community to support youth, education, conservation or the military.

Cox Charities is one of Cox Communications' giving programs that is funded by employee donations and a company match. It has been serving California communities since 1999.

“Our nonprofit partners have faced so many challenges during the pandemic and we understand our grants are more important than ever. Our employees stepped up their donations and we all feel great knowing those dollars are making a real difference in our local communities,” said Vice President of Cox Business Orange Coast Jodi Duva. “Cox employees love giving back. More than 90% of employees on the OC Cox Business team donate to Cox Charities. We’re extremely proud of that.”

Cox Charities said its giving efforts are overseen by a diverse volunteer board of Cox employees.

So far, Cox Charities has contributed more than $8 million to our local communities, including Santa Barbara, Palos Verdes, Orange County and San Diego.

The 2021 nonprofit grant recipients in California are:

PathPoint

Santa Barbara Police Activities League

Gwendolyn Strong Foundation

Voices for Children

Girls Inc.

Boys to Men Mentoring Network

Veterans Village of San Diego

Feeding San Diego

Just in Time for Foster Youth

Options For All

Urban Growth

San Diego Children’s Discovery Museum

WILDCOAST

Bracken’s Kitchen

Ronald McDonald OC

Mental Health Association of OC

OC Rescue Mission

Human-I-T

Inside the Outdoors Foundation

OC United Way

Dreams for Schools

Peninsula Education Foundation

For more information, visit www.coxcharitiesca.org or www.coxcharitiesca.org/communitygrants.