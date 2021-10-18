Planning ahead saves money when it comes to parking at SoFi Stadium

LOS ANGELES, Calif.

Scoring concert and game tickets at SoFi Stadium may feel like a touchdown, but purchasing parking passes can feel like a penalty.

During the Rolling Stones No Filter tour stop on Sunday in Los Angeles, some concertgoers complained that after they paid a high price for parking, they were told they could not tailgate hours before the concert.

Football fans must purchase designated tickets for tailgating behind their vehicles.

Thousands of fans found out the hard way that buying parking passes days before an event can cost more than buying a parking pass with their ticket purchase.

The most affordable pink lot parking pass purchased the day before Sunday's concert sold for $111, with added fees that cost soared to more than a $150.

Fans can save money by buying parking months or weeks in advance, getting dropped off, or splitting costs with a carpool.