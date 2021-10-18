Coalition working to save San Marcos Foothills set to receive state budget check

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Foothills Forever, an environmental coalition that rallied to save a parcel near the San Marcos Foothills Preserve, announced it will receive funding from the state this week.

Foothills Forever said it will be given a state budget check on Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. near the main gate to the preserve at 1155 Via Gaitero.

The presentation of the check will be attended by Senator Monique Limón, Assemblymember Steve Bennett and Supervisor Gregg Hart.

This donation comes just months after Foothills Forever met their goal of raising $18.6 million to buy 101 acres of the San Marcos Foothill Preserve from housing developer Charles Lande, CEO of the Chadmar Group.

More than 5,500 community members contributed to the fund, organizers said.

The purchase kept the preserve available for public use instead of letting it undergo development.

To learn more about Foothills Forever and all who contributed to the major milestone, you can visit www.foothillsforever.org.