Santa Maria Brewing Co. launches new beer benefitting injured veterans, first responders

Money and Business

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Santa Maria Brewing Co. is launching a new beer on Friday called Tunnel to Towers BRAVEST Golden Ale, the sales of which will benefit American veterans and first responders.

"This Fall, you can support America’s military, first responders, and their families simply by raising a glass," the company said in a news release.

According to the brewery, 50% of the profits of every BRAVEST Golden Ale beer sold will be donated to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation which supports building mortgage-free smart homes for catastrophically injured veterans as well as paying off the mortgages for the homes of fallen first responders and Gold Star families across the country.

“Seeing what the Tunnel to Towers Foundation has done over the years, for first responders and veterans, I was drawn to reach out and ask them if we could help in a bigger way,” said Santa Maria Brewing Co. CEO Byron Moles. “I wanted to provide our employees with an opportunity to give back to the men and women who keep us safe and ensure we have the freedom to do what we love. This is the most humbling and honored partnership I have ever been able to participate in.”

Moles said it is significant that BRAVEST Golden Ale debuts shortly after the nation marked the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

“Even 20 years after the attack I feel like it was yesterday. Seeing all of the first responders running to and up the towers to save lives with no regard for their own is everything American Heroes are! We have all said never forget. This is an opportunity to remind people what happened 20 years ago and do some good in the process.”

The new beer is described as a 4.9% ABV, easy-drinking golden ale brewed with Huell Melon and Cascade Hops.

(Photo: Santa Maria Brewing Co.)

It will be available both in the Atascadero and Nipomo Taprooms on draft and in cans in California wherever Santa Maria Brewing Co. beers are sold.

“This is the first time Tunnel to Towers has partnered with a brewery in our 20-year history,” said Frank Siller, Chairman and CEO of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation. “We are excited to have this first-of-its-kind brew debut on both sides of the country in honor of our 20th anniversary.”

To celebrate the launch of this patriotic drink, Santa Maria Brewing is hosting a launch party at the Atascadero and Nipomo taprooms at 6 p.m. on Friday.

For more information on Santa Maria Brewing Company, visit www.santamariabrewing.co.

For more information on the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, visit t2t.org.