Santa Maria Raceway suspends operations indefinitely

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The Santa Maria Raceway announced Monday that it is indefinitely suspending all operations at Stadium805 and the raceway.

Track owner Nick Duggan posted the announcement on Facebook.

He said legal fees made it impossible for them to continue operations.

"The ongoing efforts of the County of San Luis Obispo and the Costa Pacifica Estates Homeowners Association to shut down our facility, and the legal fees defending the actions, has made it financially impossible to continue operating this facility in the way it has operated for decades," Duggan explained.

The end of the Facebook post reads:

Unfortunately as a local family operation we no longer have the means to continue the fight to keep this iconic facility open. The effect this had on our personal health and mental well-being due to the constant legal battles and uncertainty of the future has led us to this distressing decision. As of today we are officially closing down the operations of Stadium805 and Santa Maria raceway to stop the financial bleeding. Apart from one or two remaining contractual arrangements through August 2021 all other events will be canceled. All outstanding invoices and staff arrangements will be paid in full from personal funds. We sincerely and unreservedly apologize to our community of devoted fans and racers. Yours sincerely, Nick Duggan Santa Maria Raceway on Facebook

Apart from a few remaining agreements, all other events scheduled for 2021 at the raceway will be canceled.

