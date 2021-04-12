Golden Corral opens new location in Santa Maria

Money and Business

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- The Golden Corral opened its "endless buffet" and grill in Santa Maria on Monday.

The restaurant is located at 2104 South Bradley Road.

“We are thrilled to introduce Golden Corral’s home-style favorites to the Santa Maria community,” said local franchisee Gilbert Tello. “We brought 125 new jobs to the area and can’t wait for our exceptional team to serve Golden Corral’s unmatched variety to the wonderful people of Santa Maria. I have no doubt that this community will be very impressed with our restaurant now that we’ve officially opened our doors.”

The 11,000-square-foot restaurant will feature a new modern design for the restaurant chain including a stone fireplace, contemporary decor and an all-new buffet area that resembles a residential kitchen.

Due to the pandemic, the restaurant will be open at 25 percent capacity following state and federal guidelines to ensure the safety of guests and staff.

Golden Corral team members will be positioned behind the buffet to serve guests endless helpings of their favorite foods to avoid shared contact that could spread COVID-19.

Masks and gloves are worn by all Golden Corral workers along with enhanced sanitization measures and social distancing procedures in place.

Guests are required to wear masks while away from their table.

The restaurant is open for dine-in and to-go seven days a week.

