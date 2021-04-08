Performance venues like Santa Barbara Bowl can now apply for economic aid

Money and Business

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — For performance venues hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, there’s finally light at the end of the tunnel.

It comes in the form of $16 billion of federal relief, known as the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant.

As of Thursday, owners of live music venues, movie theaters and some museums can apply for the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant.

This afternoon, local Democrat Congressman Salud Carbajal stopped by the Santa Barbara Bowl to explain how this program will provide economic aid to local venues that haven’t been able to reopen at any point in this pandemic.

“The grant program will have a direct benefit for our local economy,” Carbajal said. “Ensuring venues like the Santa Barbara Bowl will be here for generations to come and can continue enriching our community.”

The program was formed as a result of the bipartisan Save Our Stages act.

It’ll will allow qualifying venues to apply for up to 45% of pre-pandemic revenue.

At Santa Barbara Bowl, live performances have been put on pause since March of 2020.

Nevertheless, the iconic local venue has maintained its entire staff in preparation for concerts to eventually come back.

“The Shuttered Venue Operators Grant will help us be ready to open by covering critical expenses related to getting back to business,” Santa Barbara Bowl executive director Rick Boller said.

Making the most out of months without an audience, multiple renovation projects are underway at the bowl.

The Santa Barbara Bowl hopes to host concerts this September.

For information on how to apply for the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant program, click here.

