Dutch Bros Coffee prepares to open brand new location in Santa Maria

Money and Business

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Dutch Bros Coffee, one of the largest privately-held, drive-thru only coffee shop chains in the country, is bringing a brand new location to the Santa Maria area.

The shop held its 'Friends and Family' special event on Monday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. to allow loved ones to experience the full menu before they open to the public.

"We are doing our Friends and Family night which is an evening where we get to dedicate to our friends, family, community members to come down and try our coffee," said Nicole Birmingham, Dutch Bros Regional Operator.

The even started off small, but the drive-thru line had grown quite long by the end of the night.

Santa Maria is the furthest south the northern coffee franchise has gone so far.

The shop said they hope to hold their grand opening on Thursday, Dec. 31.

The store plans to be open at 5 a.m. every day of the week and close at 10 p.m. most days. They are located just south of the O'Reilly Auto Parts store at 1790 N. Broadway. For more information, visit their website here.

Dutch Brothers Coffee was started by ex-dairy farmers Dane and Travis Boersma started in Grants Pass, Oregon, in 1992. The company has about 404 open stores across nine states.

Another location will be opening soon farther north in Arroyo Grande.