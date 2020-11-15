New Hustle & Grind coffee shop brings locally-sourced flavors to Paseo Nuevo

Money and Business

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A new coffee shop has opened in Santa Barbara's Paseo Nuevo shopping center, sharing the same location as ParadICE Hawaiian Shave Ice.

Opening earlier this month on West De la Guerra Street, Hustle & Grind Coffee Company offers a unique blend of locally roasted Cajé coffee mixed with house-made syrups and organic ingredients.

“Our menu is a blend of a classic Italian coffee selection, with unique specialty coffee drinks, such as our Lavender Molasses Latte, using house-made syrup made by reducing down real lavender flower,” said manager Dylan Tighe. “We also offer vegan options such as our delicious OG Avocado toast and alternative milks like house-made almond milk, which is lightly sweetened with dates.”

The business is locally owned and operated by childhood friends Lee Jacobs and Marek Nold and managed by seasoned coffee aficionado Dylan Tighe.

Jacobs and Nold opened up their first business, ParadICE Hawaiian Shave Ice, in 2018 but realized they were missing something to offer during the colder months of the year. Both being avid coffee drinkers, the answer was clear.

But while coffee has moved in, the shaved ice isn't going anywhere. “Shaved ice is pretty great. Kids love it, parents love it, but a midday espresso is pretty good too. Sometimes you see a family come in, the kids are hyped on shaved ice and they want to just have a party with these things and then the parents want to join the party, so they grab a little bit of coffee,” said Tighe.

Hustle & Grind is supporting and partnering with other local businesses, such as Cajé for their premium locally roasted coffee, and Helena Bakery for their freshly baked bread, which is used for the shop’s toast selection.

The shop offers outdoor seating and free WiFi for customers who can order ahead of time online for pickup or stay to enjoy their goods.

The shop opens daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information or to order online, visit their website hustleandgrindcoffee.com.