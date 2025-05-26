Vietnam Vets speak at Oxnard Memorial Day Ceremony

OXNARD, Calif.-Vietnam Veteran Sal Gonzales emceed this year's Memorial Day Ceremony in Oxnard.

He welcomes people to the Veterans Memorial located in Plaza Park on Monday.

Gonzales shared his experience of going to war after college at the age of 22 and then being diagnosed with PTSD years later.

On the 50th anniversary of the end of the Vietnam War organizers including Gonzales invited decorated Colonel Retired, U.S. Air Force, Barry Harper to be on the guest speakers.

Harper recalled flying in a B52 Bomber during the Christmas season in 1972.

He urged people never to forget those who died serving their country.

"The people who gave their lives, ordinary people who did something extraordinary, "said Harper," they gave their lives to this country, what an amazing gift to all of us-every single one."

Manuel Gonzales helped create the program entitled "Remember and Honor."

It included a handout honoring the late Oxnard High graduate and Marine Corps Lieutenant Colonel Jim Kean.

Kean was instrumental in the evacuation of Saigon at the end of the Vietnam War on April 30, 1975.

Oxnard City Manager Alexander Nguyen talked about being 8 years old when he became a refuge.

He would like to see a day like Memorial Day that remembers civilians killed in wars.

Nguyen also talked about women who joined the armed forces decades ago including those who served as nurses during Vietnam.

Oxnard Mayor Luis McArthur said a few works as well.

McArthur reminded people to remember veterans who died by suicide after their service.

Although there were not many young people in the crowd, they did participate.

The Channel Islands High School Raiders Band performed the Nationals Anthem.

Heaven Herrera Cruz sang God Bless America and Daniel Sevilla played Taps.

Boy Scout Troop 231 took part in the Placement of the Wreaths alongside Disabled American Veterans Chapter 24, Knights of Columbus, Oxnard Council 750, the Military Officers Association of America and American Legion Oxnard Post 48.