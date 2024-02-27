Santa Barbara’s new City Administrator greets staff

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Santa Barbara's newly selected City Administrator, Kelly McAdoo, had the opportunity to greet city staff today.

During Tuesday's City Council meeting, Mayor Pro Tempore Mike Jordan introduced McAdoo to the public. Mayor Randy Rowse was absent during the meeting.

McAdoo comes to Santa Barbara from the City of Hayward, where she served as City Manager/Chief Executive Officer since 2016.

"Hayward is a very similar community to Santa Barbara," said McAdoo.

The future City Administrator doesn't officially start in her new role until May 20, but McAdoo said she is already starting to familiarize herself with the city's top issues.

"The council has identified a number of priorities, including the State Street redevelopment, the city's budget, and really just working with the community and getting to know the community and the city organization."

McAdoo has more than 20 years of local government experience working in various high-level positions with the cities of Hayward, Palo Alto, and Fremont.

She fills the city's administrator vacancy created by the retirement of Rebecca Bjork, who stepped down in December.

McAdoo was selected by the city council following a nationwide search.