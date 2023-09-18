Longtime Santa Maria employee named interim city manager as leaders begin search to fill permanent position

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Longtime Santa Maria employee Alex Posada has been selected to serve as interim city manager as leaders begin their search for a permanent replacement for the position.

Posada has worked for the City of Santa Maria since 1978, and most recently has worked as the Recreation and Parks Director for the past 30 years.

The City Council is scheduled to officially approve Posada for the interim position at its regular meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 3.

“We are fortunate to have exceptional employees in the City who provide excellent service and are very pleased Alex offered to step up and serve as Interim City Manager to provide a smooth transition and a steady hand,” said Santa Maria Mayor Alice Patino said. “His knowledge of the City and Santa Maria community is a big plus and he will provide steady continuity as the City Council seeks the permanent city manager.”

A San Jose State and Cal Poly alum, Posada has been employed by the City of Santa Maria since 1978 and has worked in several different positions, including recreational specialist, recreation supervisor, facility manager, as well as his current position as Director of Recreation and Parks.

Posada will take over for Jason Stillwell, who announced his retirement last month. Stillwell has served as city manager since 2017 and will officially leave the position on Sept. 22.

"The City Council unfortunately received Jason’s resignation today from his position as City Manager," said Patino in a statement last month. "The entire City Council would like to thank Jason for his service and for all the City accomplished under his leadership. He and the staff kept the City on a steady course through the pandemic, economic uncertainty, and staffing challenges while maintaining quality services in the most efficient, cost-effective, and courteous manner possible."

According to a city release, the City of Santa Maria will select an executive recruitment firm to conduct a national recruitment for a permanent city manager. The process to fill the position is expected to take a few months.

For more from Dave, follow him on Twitter below: