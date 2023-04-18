Santa Maria looking to upgrade city council technology to enhance community engagement

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- The Santa Maria City Council will consider a proposal tonight that will significantly upgrade the audio-visual equipment in council chambers.

If approved, Santa Maria city staff reports the new technology will greatly improve the broadcast and online streaming quality of meetings, as well as allow councilmembers, city staff, residents and other stakeholders to be able to engage with each other more effectively either in person on remotely.

The new technology would replace existing equipment that is antiquated and unreliable.

According to the city, the current equipment is 28 years old and has been expanded many times over the years in an effort to accomodate advances in technology, functionality and community requirements.

After the start of the Covid-19 pandemic in March 2020, the city was forced to move City Council and other commission meetings strictly to an online format.

Over the course of the three years, meetings have returned to an in-person format, but at the same time the live online broadcast has continued, allowing community members to view the proceedings remotely.

Many complaints have been registered with the city regarding the online quality and reliability of the broadcast, particularly with the audio component.

City staff reports new equipment would provide the council chambers with a brand new modern system that will provide an improved experience for those in attendance in person, as well as online remotely.

Some of the new equipment would include larger, more readable television screens, new microphones and speakers, upgraded cabling, user-friendly control room, as well as other ammenities.

The cost of the equipment would be $316,805.06 and be paid from the American Rescue Plans Act, which has already been appropriated and allocated for the project.

Santa Maria City Council is scheduled to meet on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 beginning at 5:30 p.m.

A live online broadcast of the meeting will be available at the City of Santa Maria YouTube channel.