SLO County elections office begins final vote count, District 2 Supervisor race hangs in the balance

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- The San Luis Obispo County Clerk-Recorder office has started the final count of the votes from last month's Nov. 8 election.

Workers at the elections office resumed counting at 9 a.m. Wednesday morning, beginning the last round of counting before the the election is certified by Thursday.

During the last round of counting two weeks ago, the office reported there were nearly 10,000 ballots from around the county that remained uncounted.

Hanging in the balance of the count are a handful of races, most notably the District 2 Supervisor race between longtime incumbent Bruce Gibson and challenger Bruce Jones.

With 22,601 votes counted, Gibson holds a razor-thin lead of just 37 votes. Gibson current vote total is 11,319, while Jones has 11,282.

The outcome of the race will determine the majority for the Board of Supervisors, which is officially a non-partisan office.

Currently, there are two Republican board members, John Peschong (District 1) and Debbie Arnold (District 5). Two others are Democrat, Dawn Ortiz-Legg (District 3) and Jimmy Paulding (District 4), who will take office in January after defeating Lynn Compton in June.

That leaves the District 2 race as the swing vote on the new-look board. Gibson, a Democrat, has held the District 2 seat over four terms while Jones, a Republican, is looking to unseat Gibson after a 16-year run.

It's unknown how many of the nearly 10,000 votes that remain to be counted were cast in District 2, which leaves the outcome of the closely-watched race very much in doubt.

As required by the California Secretary of State, San Luis Obispo County must certify the Nov. 8 election by Thursday, Dec. 9, 2023.

San Luis Obispo County Clerk-Recorder Elaina Cano has not announced at what time the final vote count will be posted to the public.