Central Coast community reacts on Gov. Gavin Newsom’s decision on union vote bill for farmworkers

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Governor Gavin Newsom's office announced he can not support Assembly Bill 2183, a union vote bill for farm workers.

Some in the Central Coast community shared their thoughts and ideas on the governor's decision.

Members from non-profit organization CAUSE said farmworker advocates are disappointed with the announcement from Newsom's office.

They say they hope the governor "sees the light and this is no way to value the essential workers who put everything on the line."

California Republican Treasurer Greg Gandrud said he is glad Newsom vetoed the bill.

"California farmworkers have the right to unionize under current California law. AB 2183 legislation is about intimidation, coercion, and threats of retaliation," said Gandrud. "Union thugs would be allowed to go to a farmworker's home and have them sign a card representing their vote to unionize."

Right now, hundreds of farm workers and their supporters are planning to camp out until Governor Newsom makes a decision on AB 2183. It's a bill that would allow them to vote by mail in order to a form a union. Over the past month, thousands of farm workers walked more than 300 miles from the Central Valley to the capitol to support the legislation mirroring the march Cesar Chavez made back in 1966.