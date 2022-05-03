Local organizations, community members react to leaked memo on Roe V. Wade

SANTA MARIA, Calif – People on the Central Coast reacting to the news that Roe V. Wade could soon be overturned by the Supreme Court.

“The leak last night was devastating,” said Planned Parenthood California Central Coast CEO Jenna Tosh. “What we basically see is the Supreme Court of the United States is getting ready to throw out 50 years of precedent and end the constitutional right to end a pregnancy.”

Planned Parenthood Central Coast says if the Supreme Court moves forward with the leaked draft, millions could be impacted by this decision.

“36 million women plus trans people and non-binary people who can get pregnant would lose their right to legaly end a pregnancy,” said Tosh.

Not everyone agrees.

Walk for Life Central Coast supports the possible overturn.

Teresa Marsano/Walk for Life Central Coast

“Roe V. Wade was about creating an industry to degrade women,” said organizer Teresa Marsano.

The organizer says those unborn babies are humans just like everyone else.

“When it affects another human being,” said Marsano. “It’s got to be not that way.”

"It's a decision that we anticipated and it's still shocking," said Tosh.

Republican Treasurer Greg Gandrud says there needs to be a balance when considered abortion.

“We have to recognize that when you have a viable child that could live outside of the womb we absolutely need to strike a balance between women’s rights and the rights of the unborn child,” said Gandrud.