Senator Limón, Assemblymember Bennett to propose legislation banning gun shows at Ventura County Fairgrounds

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - New legislation is in the works to ban gun shows at the Ventura County Fairgrounds.

Senator Monique Limón and Assemblymember Steve Bennett issued a joint statement on Tuesday supporting the effort:

“After hearing from many constituents and local governments, we are announcing legislation for the upcoming legislative year to enhance public safety by banning gun shows at the Ventura County Fairgrounds. We believe the state should not be in the business of using state property to facilitate the sale of dangerous firearms.”

In 2020, Senator Limón authored legislation AB 2061 which authorized the Department of Justice (DOJ) to inspect firearms dealers and ammunition vendors or manufacturers in order to ensure they are complying with state and federal laws.

Both Limón and Bennett supported SB 264 this year which would have banned gun shows statewide, but was later amended to only apply to Orange County.

Limón and Bennett attributed the Center for American Progress when stating that gun shows rank second to corrupt dealers as a source for illegally trafficked firearms.

Gun shows are “the critical moment in the chain of custody for many guns, the point at which they move from the somewhat-regulated legal market to the shadowy, no-questions-asked illegal market.”

The legislation that would ban gun shows at Ventura County Fairgrounds will be introduced early next year.