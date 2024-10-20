Woman hospitalized after multi-car crash on HWY 101

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. — A woman was hospitalized after a multiple car crash Sunday night on Highway 101 at the Gaviota Coast.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, the collision happened south of Miraposa Reina around 9:00 p.m. and involved five vehicles.

A woman, who was not identified at this time, was transported by ambulance with moderate injuries to the Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital emergency room.

Courtesy: Santa Barbara County Fire Dept. Courtesy: Santa Barbara County Fire Dept.

According to SBCFD, the northbound and southbound lanes of HWY 101 were closed, causing heavy traffic in the area.

SBCFD say, county crews and the California Highway Patrol are investigating the cause of crash.

Your NewsChannel will update this article as more information enters the newsroom.