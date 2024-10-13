Orcutt man arrested after Highway 101 fatal crash

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. — An Orcutt man, suspected of drunk driving, was arrested early Sunday morning after a fatal crash on Highway 101, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP says a 20-year-old from Orcutt was driving his Honda at a high rate of speed on HWY 101 north of Highway 166 around 2:10 a.m. The driver was allegedly unable to slow down as he headed towards halted traffic and collided into the rear of a 2012 Nissan Altima.

The Nissan, driven by a 30-year-old man from Santa Maria, rolled over after it was pushed forward into a black GMC Sierra when the 20-year-old driver crashed into him. CHP says the Honda continued south onto a dirt and grass median before ultimately crashing with a Chrysler Pacifica.

According to the CHP, the Santa Maria man was taken to the Marian Regional Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

The 20-year-old Orcutt man was placed under arrest and taken to the San Luis Obispo County Jail. Alcohol is believed to have played a role in the fatal crash.

CHP are seeking information about the incident and ask to contact Officer K. Villars at the San Luis Obispo Office at (805)594-8700.