Dog, birds dead after house fire in Ventura

VENTURA, Calif. — A dog and two birds were found dead Saturday afternoon after a house fire, according to the Ventura City Fire Department.

Firefighters got a report about a structure fire around 2 p.m. and were dispatched to the 1300 block of Clay Avenue. Fire crews found the home with heavy fire conditions coming from the garage, spreading into the home.

Ventura City Fire say a quick and aggressive attack on the fire put a stop to it and further damage to the home.

Courtesy: Brian Perez

According to Ventura City Fire, a family was inside when the fire started with their pets stuck inside. Two of the family's dogs were saved, but one dog along with two pet birds were found deceased.

The family was advised not to reenter the home until the Ventura Building and Safety Department deems it safe after it was red-tagged.

Ventura City Fire were assisted by the Ventura County Fire Department, Oxnard Fire Department, Ventura County Animal Control and the Ventura Police Department.

