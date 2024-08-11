The Ventura County Fair closes its 150th year, brought new changes this year

The Ventura County Fair celebrated 150 years this summer. Themed fair-ever young this year, the Ventura County Fair which began in 1874 brought back its famous ferris wheel overlooking the ocean, fried food and even brought new changes this year.

A couple of the changes included a VIP ticket program for their concerts which included Ludacris and Dustin Lynch, where fair attendees could purchase tickets closest to the stage.

Comedian Gabriel Iglesias, also known as "Fluffy" had a show at the fair ground which attracted an estimated 5,500 attendees.

"The concert setup is awesome, where they have the stage kind of facing out toward the ocean" said fair visitor Morgan Peterson. "The VIP area is really cool, too."

Another change this year included ticket credits on a card instead of paper tickets. In years past, paper tickets were used for rides, as of this year it has switched to a Ventura County Fair card that holds credits.

"Everything is on a card instead of like losing tickets. We got to deal with this (kids)," said Schell Peterson.