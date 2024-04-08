Skip to Content
Solar Eclipse viewing party at Camino Real Marketplace in Goleta

Goleta locals enjoy an Eclipse from the Camino Real Marketplace.
Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History
today at 5:18 am
Published 5:45 am

GOLETA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History and the Santa Barbara Astronomical Unit are offering a viewing party to see the out of this world experience.

You can enjoy a safe and closer view through a filtered solar telescope and get your own pair of eclipse glasses while supplies last for $4.59. Proceeds will support the museum.

The eclipse will start at 10:06 a.m., as the moon begins to move in front of the sun. The best view will be approximately at 11:11 a.m., when it will be visible at around 55% in our region.

By 12:19 p.m., the moon will have been moved out by then and viewers will be able to enjoy normal solar telescope viewing for the remainder of the party.

According to NASA, the next Solar Eclipse is set to happen in August of 2044.

Unfortunately, the next Eclipse won't have the broad reach that is happening this time around across the United States.

Experts do also warn Eclipse watchers to not watch the Eclipse without the proper eyewear.

Ivania Montes

