Successful sunset SpaceX Falcon 9 launch

Published 12:04 pm

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. — SpaceX delivered another successful sunset Falcon 9 launch Saturday evening after weather delays.

At approximately 7:25 p.m., Falcon 9 launched 21 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from Space Launch Complex 4 East at Vandenberg Space Force Base.

SpaceX says, the launch also included six Starlink satellites with "Direct to Cell" capabilities.

"The Direct to Cell network leverages existing Starlink infrastructure to enable seamless access to text, voice, and data for LTE phones – eliminating deadzones across the globe," SpaceX said on a X post.

According to SpaceX, the six satellites with "Direct to Cell" capabilities have an advanced modem on board, which acts as a cellphone tower in space. This will allow network integration that is similar to a standard roaming partner.

Saturday's launch was the sixth flight for the first stage booster supporting this mission, which previously launched Crew-7, CRS-29, PACE, Transporter-10, and now two Starlink mission.

SpaceX says, the Falcon 9 first stage booster was able to land on the "Of Course I Still Love You" droneship.

