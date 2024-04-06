Skip to Content
Top Stories

Morro Bay man arrested after stabbing woman multiple times

KEYT News Channel 3-12
By
Published 12:32 pm

MORRO BAY, Calif. — A man was arrested Friday night after stabbing a woman multiple times, according to the Morro Bay Police Department.

Morro Bay police responded to reports of a stabbing in the 2400 block of Reno Court at approximately 6:36 p.m.

Police were able to immediately locate a woman, suffering from injuries to her neck along with multiple stab wounds to her chest and hand.

According to Morro Bay police, the victim was transported to a local hospital. Police, however, were able to speak to the victim who informed them that the suspect had fled and was a known friend who lived on the 400 block of Bonita Street.

MBPD say, after identifying the suspect officers proceeded to contact 71-year-old in the 400 block of Bonita St.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident and booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail for the charges of attempt homicide, false imprisonment, intimidating a witness and sexual assault against the victims will through force.

According to the MBPD, there is no outstanding threat to the surrounding community where the incident occured.

An investigation is ongoing, said MBPD.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
crime and courts
MORRO BAY
Morro Bay Police Department
san luis obispo county

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Bryan Hernandez

Weekend Producer, Multi-media Journalist and Tipline investigations.

Follow me on my social media for more news and insights!

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content