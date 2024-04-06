Morro Bay man arrested after stabbing woman multiple times

MORRO BAY, Calif. — A man was arrested Friday night after stabbing a woman multiple times, according to the Morro Bay Police Department.

Morro Bay police responded to reports of a stabbing in the 2400 block of Reno Court at approximately 6:36 p.m.

Police were able to immediately locate a woman, suffering from injuries to her neck along with multiple stab wounds to her chest and hand.

According to Morro Bay police, the victim was transported to a local hospital. Police, however, were able to speak to the victim who informed them that the suspect had fled and was a known friend who lived on the 400 block of Bonita Street.

MBPD say, after identifying the suspect officers proceeded to contact 71-year-old in the 400 block of Bonita St.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident and booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail for the charges of attempt homicide, false imprisonment, intimidating a witness and sexual assault against the victims will through force.

According to the MBPD, there is no outstanding threat to the surrounding community where the incident occured.

An investigation is ongoing, said MBPD.