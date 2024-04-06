‘DELTOPIA’ WEEKEND: Road closures in effect in Isla Vista

ISLA VISTA, Calif. — The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office announced Saturday morning pre-planned hard closures for the unsanctioned street festival known as 'Deltopia.'

SBC Sheriff's Spokeswoman Raquel Zick says, the closures are now in place along Del Playa Drive, Sabado Tarde Road and Trigo Road.

Temporary parking restrictions are also in place in the city of Goleta, which began Friday and ended Saturday morning.

The city of Goleta says restrictions are for the following areas:

Hollister Avenue to the southern City limit (generally Whittier Drive),

Cannon Green Drive (including those cul-de-sac streets on the west side of Cannon Green Drive) to Storke Road.

The next temporary parking restriction in Goleta begins Saturday at 7:00 p.m. until Sunday at 7:00 a.m.

Courtesy: City of Goleta

This week the Santa Barbara County officials, in preparation to the event, announced that Isla Vista beaches will be closed Friday, April 5th through Sunday, April 7th.

Restrictions surround the 18th annual 'Deltopia' event due to the conditions beaches were left in 2009, when it was known as 'Floatopia.'

According to UCSB's The Current, the university will restrict overnight visitor parking and will implement traffic safety checkpoints on campus throughout the weekend.

This year 'Deltopia' began under new social ordinances and temporary suspension of the Neighborhood Restorative Justice Program, which began in 2019. The temporary suspension of the program means any citation given during the event can land students and community members in potential fiscal and criminal repercussions.