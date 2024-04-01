Caltrans announces overnight lane closures for Highway 101 in Ventura County

Skip to Content
VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – Caltrans announced overnight road closures later this week on Highway 101 between Faria Beach and Mussel Shoals this Tuesday to Thursday.

Motorists can expect delays with one Northbound lane closed from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. and another southbound lane closed from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. at this time.

One lane in each direction will be opened overnight and closed lanes will reopen each morning though closures may start and end later.

Weather or construction could impact these dates and residents and businesses should be cautious about all relevant activity.

For the latest road condition updates visit the Caltrans website for its Quickmap feature.

