Cesar Chavez march set for the weekend, rain or shine

OXNARD, Calif. - A march in Oxnard is set to happen in honor of Cesar Chavez Day.

Cesar Chavez was an American farm worker, labor leader, and civil rights activist for those working out on on the field.

Chavez made people aware of the struggles that farm workers would go through and fought for better pay and safer working conditions out on the field.

The words "Sí Se Puede," which translate to "Yes, it can be done," is the motto of the United Farm Workers of America.

U.F.W is a labor union that Chavez along with Dolores Huerta found to help farm workers.

"We believe very strongly that we got to invest in the future of our kids...that was Cesar Chavez's dream," said Javier Gomez, Founder of Inlakech Cultural Arts Center.

"How do we change the world? How do we change today? We change it by by educating the kids."

In honor to remember the life and legacy of Cesar Chavez, the city of Oxnard is having a march Saturday, March 30th at 10 a.m.

The meeting site for the march is at Cesar Chavez School, where a statue of him is located.

The march will he happening rain or shine.

The local connect that Chavez has to the coast, is his childhood home being located in the La Colonial neighborhood in Oxnard.