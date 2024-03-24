Tesla in Santa Ynez overturns on HWY 154, lands by creek

SANTA YNEZ, Calif. — A solo male driving a Tesla was involved in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 154 Sunday morning.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, the crash happened near west of Armour Ranch Road. Crews responded to the call at approximately 9:25 a.m.

Courtesy: Santa Barbara County Fire Dept.

The California Highway Patrol says the black Tesla overturned, landing 150 to 200 feet from the main road. According to SBCFD, the driver "landed at rest in the Santa Agueda Creek."

The car was described as a heavy wreck and was towed away to a towing company in Buellton.

Courtesy: Santa Barbara County Fire Dept.

At this time, the SBCFD say the driver is suspected of driving under the influence.

Traffic west of HWY 154 was impacted due to the crash, according to the SBCFD.

An investigation into the incident is underway.