Skip to Content
Top Stories

Tesla in Santa Ynez overturns on HWY 154, lands by creek

Courtesy: Santa Barbara County Fire Dept.
By
Published 11:35 am

SANTA YNEZ, Calif. — A solo male driving a Tesla was involved in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 154 Sunday morning.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, the crash happened near west of Armour Ranch Road. Crews responded to the call at approximately 9:25 a.m.

Courtesy: Santa Barbara County Fire Dept.

The California Highway Patrol says the black Tesla overturned, landing 150 to 200 feet from the main road. According to SBCFD, the driver "landed at rest in the Santa Agueda Creek."

The car was described as a heavy wreck and was towed away to a towing company in Buellton.

Courtesy: Santa Barbara County Fire Dept.

At this time, the SBCFD say the driver is suspected of driving under the influence.

Traffic west of HWY 154 was impacted due to the crash, according to the SBCFD.

An investigation into the incident is underway.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
santa barbara county fire department
santa ynez
top stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Bryan Hernandez

Weekend Producer, Multi-media Journalist and Tipline investigations.

Follow me on my social media for more news and insights!

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content