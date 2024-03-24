1 dead, 2 hospitalized after truck rolls over in Paso Robles

PASO ROBLES, Calif. — One person is dead and two others were hospitalized after a single truck rolled down an embankment Saturday night.

According to the Paso Robles Police Department, a call came in about a single vehicle rollover in the area of Buena Vista Drive and east of Highway 46, at approximately 9:33 p.m.

Courtesy: Google Maps

Once police arrived to the scene they discovered a white Dodge Ram pickup truck had rolled over with three people inside. According to PRPD, one passenger was pronounced dead at the scene after being ejected from the vehicle.

During their preliminary investigation, Paso Robles police determined that alcohol was believed to be a factor in the incident. It was also determined that all three occupants were not wearing their seatbelts.

PRPD say, two of the occupants were transported to an area hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

No further details have been released at this time as an investigation into the incident is underway.

The PRPD Traffic Division is requesting anyone with any information to call at (805) 237-6464.

To remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers' 24-hour hotline at 805-549- STOP or by texting “SLOTIPS” plus your message” to CRIMES (274637).