Juvenile arrested in Paso Robles for assault

PASO ROBLES, Calif. — A juvenile was arrested for assault after a "large physical altercation" Friday, according to the Paso Robles Police Department.

The PRPD say they responded to the incident at the 1900 block of Riverside Avenue.

After the the physical altercation, officers at the scene located a 29-year-old male on the ground with moderate head injuries after being allegedly struck by a vehicle.

According to PRPD, the suspect and suspected vehicle fled the scene prior to officers’ arrival.

A juvenile was contacted nearby the 29-year-old victim who was struck by a vehicle. The juvenile was in possession of an unloaded 9mm handgun that PRPD determined to be stolen from another state.

The juvenile was arrested for being in possession of a stolen firearm and booked at the San Luis

Obispo County Juvenile Detentions Center.

According to the PRPD, the 29-year old male was found to be conscious and transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.

At this time, no further details have been released and an investigation is ongoing.

PRPD is requesting anyone with any information to call (805) 237-6464.

To remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers' 24-hour hotline at 805-549-STOP or by

texting "SLOTIPS" plus your message to CRIMES (274637).