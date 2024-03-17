Two dead in Port Hueneme, cause of death under investigation

PORT HUENEME. Calif. — Two people were found dead inside a home in Port Hueneme Saturday night that is now under investigation.

According to the Port Hueneme Police Department, officers responded at around 7:19 p.m. to the 700 block of East Port Hueneme Road about gunshots fired inside a residence.

Once at the scene, officers say they spoke to people who had come out of the residence in question and told officers there were still people inside.

PHPD issued a shelter-in-place alert for nearby residents due to police activity in the area between J Street and Surfside Drive.

One witness who lives in the area where the incident happened told Your News Channel she sheltered in place for several hours. The witness said from her residence she saw police using drones and someone barricaded inside.

According to PHPD, to enter the residence, they were assisted by the Oxnard Police Department SWAT team and the Ventura County Sheriff's Department SWAT team. Once inside, officers and the SWAT teams were able to locate an adult male and an adult female — both deceased.

PHPD remain on the scene to investigate the cause of deaths. At this time, PHPD say there are no outstanding suspects.

To share information regarding the fatal incident contact Detective Sergeant Jesus Chavez at via email or or call 805-986-6615.

Community members can also make anonymous reports by calling Ventura County Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477, or by visiting their website.