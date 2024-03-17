Father and son rescued after getting stuck at the top of Romero Canyon Trail

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — A father and son became stuck at the top of Romero Canyon Trail Saturday afternoon, according to the Santa Barbara County Search and Rescue.

The father and son began their hike in the morning up to Romero Canyon trail, but shortly after reportedly went off trail and followed the creek up further in loose shale and rocks.

After becoming stuck on a cliff, the father and son were unable to go up or down without fear of injury and called for assistance shortly before 2:00 p.m.

Courtesy: SBC Search and Rescue

SBCSAR responded to the incident along with Montecito Fire Protection District and the Santa Barbara County Air Support and were able to locate the hikers by sending a team by foot. The rescue team on foot assisted the father up the hillside to the top of the trail.

The father's son was able to be hoisted by SBC Air Support Copter 964 to the Romero saddle to be reunited with his father.

The hikers were assessed for any injuries and transported back to the Montecito area and were released.

To learn more about SBCSAR visit their website.