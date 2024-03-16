Skip to Content
Pedestrian fatally struck in Santa Maria

today at 12:03 pm
Published 12:08 pm

SANTA MARIA, Calif. — According to the Santa Maria Police Department, a pedestrian was fatally struck by a single vehicle Friday night.

SMPD responded to calls about a pedestrian who was hit by a car on the 800 block of North Broadway at approximately 9:25 p.m.

After SMPD arrived to the scene, the pedestrian was then transported to the Dignity Health Marian Regional Medical Center.

The person hit by a car was later pronounced dead, according to the SMPD.

Police temporarily closed down nearby streets, between Alvin and McElhaney Avenue, in order for the SMPD Traffic Unit to investigate the fatal incident.

The identity of the pedestrian is currently unknown, at this time, say SMPD.

Bryan Hernandez

