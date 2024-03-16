Skip to Content
Garage fire put out in Ventura

Courtesy: Ventura City Fire Dept.
By
today at 2:37 pm
Published 2:39 pm

VENTURA, Calif. — Firefighters put out a garage fire Saturday morning that is now under investigation, according to the Ventura City Fire Department.

Ventura City fire crews were dispatched at approximately 9:50 a.m. to the 200 block of Carol Drive nearby Gale Way about a structure fire with people and their pets still inside the structure.

At the scene, VC fire crews discovered the home's garage with heavy smoke conditions. Firefighters were able to evacuate the people inside along with their pets and were reportedly not injured.

According to VC fire, crews were able to limit the fire to the garage and were able to knock it down within 10 minutes of arrival.

Courtesy: Ventura City Fire Dept.
Courtesy: Ventura City Fire Dept.

Ventura City Fire units were assisted by the Oxnard Fire Department, American Medical Response and the Ventura Police Department.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

We will update this article as more information arrives.

Bryan Hernandez

Weekend Producer, Multi-media Journalist and Tipline investigations.

