Man shot, hospitalized in Paso Robles

PASO ROBLES, Calif. — A man was hospitalized after being shot Friday night, according to the Paso Robles Police Department.

PRPD says officers were sent to the area of Sherwood Park near the 1860 block of Creston Road after dispatch received several calls at approximately 9:27 p.m. about shots fired.

At the scene, PRPD officers were stopped by an adult male who had suffered a gunshot wound to his leg. The man was transported to a local hospital, where he was treated for his wound, deemed non-life threatening, and was later released.

According to PRPD Detectives, a preliminary investigation indicated the possible shooting allegedly happened from "a physical altercation" between the man who was shot and a group of males within the park.

The shooting is, however, still under investigation.

The PRPD is requesting anyone with any information to call 805-237-6464. To remain anonymous people are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers’ 24-hour hotline at 805-529-STOP or by texting “SLOTIPS” to CRIMES.