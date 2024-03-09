Man fatally struck on HWY 101 in Ventura, at least 7 cars involved

OXNARD, Calif. — A man was fatally struck northbound of Highway 101 Friday night that involved at least seven cars, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The Ventura Communications Center received a call about at approximately 9:15 p.m., about a crash involving a 2003 Toyota Tundra and a pedestrian northbound on HWY 101 and south of Vineyard Avenue.

CHP says, a 19-year-old Hispanic male driving the Toyota Tundra was traveling north on HWY 101 in the #3 lane and struck the man attempting to cross all the lanes. The deceased man is yet to be identified.

According to CHP, the preliminary investigation indicated "upwards of seven vehicles may have struck the pedestrian."

The 19-year-old driver who first struck the pedestrian was determined not to be under the influence of any drugs or alcohol, say CHP.

The other drivers that struck the pedestrian cooperated with law enforcement and were determined also not to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

According to CHP, at this time, it is unknown if the deceased man was under the influence of drugs or alcohol and why he was in traffic lanes.

CHP says an investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is encouraged to call the CHP at (805) 662-2640.