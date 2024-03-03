Oxnard man hospitalized after being shot in the face

OXNARD, Calif. — According to the Oxnard Police Department, an Oxnard man was hospitalized Saturday night after he was shot in the face.

Officers were dispatched to the La Colonia area of First and Lupita Streets near Colonia Park, arriving at approximately 7:10 p.m., and located a 34-year-old male victim lying on the street corner.

According to the OPD, the man suffered a gun shot wound to his face and was transported to the Ventura Medical Center. The man was listed in stable condition.

Oxnard police say, several empty shell casings were found at the scene, which struck two parked vehicles.

The suspect(s) fled the scene following the shooting, according to the OPD.

At this time, an investigation is ongoing and no further information is available.

Oxnard police are asking the public for information about the case and ask to contact the Violent Crimes Unit Sergeant Scott Coe at 805-486-6211 or via email.

Information can also be reported online via the Oxnard Police Department’s website.

To remain anonymous call Ventura Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477 or visit their website.