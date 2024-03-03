Skip to Content
Top Stories

Oxnard man hospitalized after being shot in the face

Courtesy: Oxnard Police Department
By
today at 11:48 am
Published 12:19 pm

OXNARD, Calif. — According to the Oxnard Police Department, an Oxnard man was hospitalized Saturday night after he was shot in the face.

Officers were dispatched to the La Colonia area of First and Lupita Streets near Colonia Park, arriving at approximately 7:10 p.m., and located a 34-year-old male victim lying on the street corner.

According to the OPD, the man suffered a gun shot wound to his face and was transported to the Ventura Medical Center. The man was listed in stable condition.

Oxnard police say, several empty shell casings were found at the scene, which struck two parked vehicles.

The suspect(s) fled the scene following the shooting, according to the OPD.

At this time, an investigation is ongoing and no further information is available.

Oxnard police are asking the public for information about the case and ask to contact the Violent Crimes Unit Sergeant Scott Coe at 805-486-6211 or via email.

Information can also be reported online via the Oxnard Police Department’s website

To remain anonymous call Ventura Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477 or visit their website.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
oxnard
Oxnard Police Department
ventura county

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Bryan Hernandez

Weekend Producer, Multi-media Journalist and Tipline investigations.

Follow me on my social media for more news and insights!

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content